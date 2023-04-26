MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream place is moving locations, according to its Facebook.

Twisters, a beloved ice cream shop, said on Facebook that it received permits Tuesday to be able to start building a new location across the street from Creek Ratz.

“We are all excited to get back to doing what we love, serving all of you!” the shop said on Facebook. “You have made us what we are, and we can’t thank everyone enough for your support.”

Twisters announced earlier this year they were looking for a new home after its property owner said they would not renew its lease after 13 years in the same location.

The shop did not give an opening date for the new location.