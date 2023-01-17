GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband.

The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.”

Hubert Clodfelter was found by his daughters underneath a Myrtle Beach property he owned in June 2019. And while officials said his manner of death was determined to be a homicide, no charges – to date – have been filed for murder.

Meanwhile, his wife, Irene, pleaded guilty to lying to police about her husband’s whereabouts and to deleting information off a cell phone that she has which may have shown communications between the two.

Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said both events happened in May and June of 2019 during what he said was the “missing persons portion” of the case, which occurred shortly before Clodfelter was found dead.

“This was a very unique case. Someone, somewhere, at some point, murdered Hubert Clodfelter. We can suspect, but we could not prove by a reason we could not tell what jurisdiction the murder occurred. We did remain diligent in seeing that justice was served for Mr. Clodfelter, his surviving family, and that justice be served on this defendant,” Oskin said.

Oskin went on to say, “The defendant admitted to lying to law enforcement about where her husband was in early to mid-2019 as well as destroying evidence off her phone as indicted. My office is proud of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Horry County Police Department for their involvement and diligence in this case.”

Judge George McFaddin sentenced Clodfelter to 10 years in prison suspended to the service of two years in prison and eight years on probation for each charge.

Oskin said the sentences will run concurrently.