MUSC, Tidelands Health working to improve healthcare in Georgetown, Horry Counties

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime affiliates MUSC and Tidelands Health are working together to improve healthcare in Georgetown and Horry Counties.

The relationship will give “patients enhanced access to leading medical treatment and technologies close to home” and “bring new physicians, new technologies, and new clinical services to the Tidelands region.”

President and CEO of Tidelands Health, Bruce Bailey, said that “the best health care is local.” He explained that through the relationship, Tidelands Health will be able “to better recruit needed specialists and expand lifesaving services.”

James Lemon, chairman of the MUSC board, agreed, saying “this expanded relationship with Tidelands Health will enable our organizations to deliver greater value to patients and their families and will have a positive impact on the quality and cost of health care.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES