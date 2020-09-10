MUSC, Tidelands Health working to improve healthcare in Georgetown, Horry Counties

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime affiliates MUSC and Tidelands Health are working together to improve healthcare in Georgetown and Horry Counties.

The relationship will give “patients enhanced access to leading medical treatment and technologies close to home” and “bring new physicians, new technologies, and new clinical services to the Tidelands region.”

President and CEO of Tidelands Health, Bruce Bailey, said that “the best health care is local.” He explained that through the relationship, Tidelands Health will be able “to better recruit needed specialists and expand lifesaving services.”

James Lemon, chairman of the MUSC board, agreed, saying “this expanded relationship with Tidelands Health will enable our organizations to deliver greater value to patients and their families and will have a positive impact on the quality and cost of health care.”