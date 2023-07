GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the National Guard will be in Georgetown in July for a series of training exercises.

According to Georgetown County officials, a National Guard exercise will be conducted at the Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex from July 10 through August 1.

One boat ramp and part of the parking area will be closed to the public during the training period.

The remaining boat ramps and unoccupied areas of the facility will remain open for public use.