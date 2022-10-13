GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel.

According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call.

Once on scene, they heard a woman in one of the rooms call for help.

Deputies went inside and “found a man and woman seriously injured.” Both were taken to the hospital.

GCSO said that evidence suggests the man — identified as Todd Abernathy (51) of Charlotte, NC — tried to kill his wife with a knife and inflicted injuries on himself as well.

Abernathy was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.