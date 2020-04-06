New app delivers news and weather information in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a new way to access news and weather information in Georgetown County.

WCBD News 2 and WBTW News 13 teamed up to create and launch an app that delivers news and weather information in Georgetown County.

The free app, called GeoCoNow, is available for download in your phone’s app store today.





You’ll find important news from across Georgetown County and the state, as well as traffic information to plan your commute.

Understand how weather will impact you with local radar, forecasts, maps, and video.

Users will also receive breaking news and weather alerts as it happens.

Do you have a news tip, story idea or want to share a cool photo? You can submit your information right in the app through the Report!t tool.

Download the all-new GeoCoNow app today!