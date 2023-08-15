MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health is celebrating its new family medicine location in Murrells Inlet.

“A primary care provider is an integral part of an individual’s health care team. The provider is a trusted partner for our patients offering preventive services and treatments to help patients stay healthy and live better lives through better health,” Brooke Howard, vice president of operations at Tidelands Health said.

Tideland Health Family Medicine at Murrells Inlet is located at 4367 Riverwood Drive in Waccamaw Medical Park South.

Officials say all providers at the location are accepting new patients.