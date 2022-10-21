The warming trend will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 40s to near 50. It will be a little warmer tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A storm system developing offshore will bring a few clouds to the area late tomorrow through Sunday, but rain should stay offshore. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday, and this partly sunny sky will continue through the middle of the week. It will also continue to warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday. A weak front will move through on Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. It will warm up for the end of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.