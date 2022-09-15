The nice weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine and comfortable weather tomorrow. High temperatures will be back into the 80s with low humidity. That area of high pressure will push east tomorrow, giving us more of an easterly wind for the weekend. This will slowly increase the humidity for the weekend, and will bring in a few more clouds. Showers will develop offshore on Sunday, and there is a slight chance that one of them may bring a bit of rain right along the coast… however, it is more likely that everyone stays dry through the weekend. High pressure to our west will strengthen next week, and that will heat us up. Some spots will see 90 by Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.