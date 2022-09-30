Ian is no longer a hurricane and is quickly moving away. Our weather will improve tonight, and will be nice for the weekend. The rain and wind will diminish tonight. The weekend will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower and temperatures in the 70s. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with high temperatures near 70. Temperatures for the rest of next week will be in the 70s to near 80 with sunshine.

Tonight, rain and wind winding down. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s.