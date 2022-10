The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal.

According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school.

The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus driver failed to yield when leaving the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.