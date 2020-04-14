No student meal distribution at Sampit Elementary on Tuesday, GCSD says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Student meal distribution will not take place at Sampit Elementary School on Tuesday.

The change comes after a confirmed EF1 tornado moved through the area early Monday morning, causing damage and power outages for much of the area.

Officials with the Georgetown County School District said all other meal distribution sites in the county will operate on a normal schedule.

Anyone who normally picks up meals at Sampit Elementary School may visit Andrews High School McDonald Elementary School or Georgetown Middle School to pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.