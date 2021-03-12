Non-winning lottery ticket earns Georgetown man $1M

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man was left in tears by a non-winning lottery ticket — but not for the reason you would expect.

The ticket, which he entered into the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier Second-Chance Drawing, was chosen as the $1 million winner.

After the SC Education Lottery called to notify him, the man cried tears of joy.

“I couldn’t even function,” he said, “It was a feeling that I’d never felt before.”

He called his wife, who offered to come home from work to celebrate, but he told her to stay.

Then, the new millionaire went to work himself.