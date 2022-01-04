Not as cold tonight

Slightly warmer weather will be moving in for the next couple of days. Clouds will build in tonight, and that will keep temperatures a little warmer than last night. Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight. With a warmer start tomorrow, afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 60s. The mild weather will continue on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing a few showers and cooler weather for Friday. High temperatures will only be in the low 50s Friday and Saturday even with sunshine. We will see a brief warm up on Sunday before another cold front brings rain Sunday night into Monday. It will cool down to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.