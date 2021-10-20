Not as cool tonight

Warm weather will continue with a chance for showers by the end of the week. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, but it will not be as cool as the past few nights. Most of us will stay in the 50s for lows tonight. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather again tomorrow, bringing sunshine, warm weather an increasing humidity. High temperatures will warm into the 80s tomorrow. A weak cold front will approach on Friday with more clouds and a few scattered showers. There will only be a slight cool down over the weekend, with high temperatures near 80. The warm weather will continue into next week. A stronger cold front could push through the Carolinas by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.