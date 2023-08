PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to a reported vehicle fire Wednesday morning on Pawleys Island.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, southbound lanes of Ocean Highway were closed due to a vehicle fire from 8:00 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.

The incident occurred on Ocean Highway and Willbrook Blvd.

