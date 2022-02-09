Officer who shot man after chase in Georgetown County taken into custody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police officer who shot a man after a chase and crash Sunday has been taken into custody, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richardson said warrants have not been served. It’s unclear what charges the officer will face. The officer’s name has not been released.

Robert Junior Langley, 46, of Folly Grove Road, was pronounced dead at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

At a news conference Wednesday, attorney Bakari Sellers said Langley was unarmed and the chase started because Langley allegedly rolled through a stop sign.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened after the pursuit involving the Hemingway officer ended in a crash at Chopee and Schoolhouse roads.

