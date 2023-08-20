GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A search for a missing boater along the Black River is underway in Georgetown County.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, officials were dispatched to Black River near the Browns Ferry Boat Landing Saturday night in response to a missing boater.

Georgetown County Emergency Management established an incident command post at Browns Ferry Boat Landing as a dive team searched the water.

As of Sunday morning, Browns Ferry Boat Landing is closed.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.