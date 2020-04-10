Officials: Do not move or destroy beach access barricades or face a hefty fine

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown are reminding people not to move barricades at public beach access points, or you could face a hefty fine.

Photo: Georgetown County

“We know you’re frustrated that public beach accesses and boat landings are closed. We miss the beach too,” leaders said in a Facebook post showing a temporary barricade had been removed and thrown in the garbage.

Officials say law enforcement is enforcing Governor McMaster’s orders and said removing or destroying barricades and other materials used to close access points or facilities is an act of vandalism.

The fine for vandalism in Georgetown County is $1,092.50, leaders say.

That price would be in addition to Governor McMaster’s failure to comply order which carries yet another hefty fine or even jail time.

“Please be patient and let’s all get through this together,” officials said.