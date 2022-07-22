GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found littered around several Georgetown County neighborhoods.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and typically thrown from cars in the early morning hours. The agency said deputies have been working to remove the materials from yards as soon as it is reported.

Officials did not give details on the contents of the materials but urged residents not to visit the website link listed as it “very likely contains a virus.”

Similar flyers were found scattered in yards in parts of Horry County including Surfside Beach and Conway earlier this summer.

Director of Outreach for the Charleston Jewish Federation Brandon Fish gave the following statement:

“Antisemitic and other hate incidents have been on the rise across the country, and here in South Carolina, we’ve seen a 67% rise from 2020 to 2021. To be more proactive in tracking and responding to incidents like these, Charleston Jewish Federation has teamed up with Secure Community Network and the Anti-Defamation league to create a first-of-its-kind joint reporting tool that allows incidents like these to be simultaneously reported to each of our organizations, and referred to law enforcement when appropriate. We also continue to advocate for hate crime laws and ordinances at the state and local level to enhance the awareness and tracking of hate incidents in our state.”

Anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance video of distribution is asked to contact GCSO at 843-546-5102.