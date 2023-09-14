GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Scat Pack in Georgetown and found probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, authorities said deputies located a clear plastic bag containing four and a half pounds of pressed blue pills which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

“This seizure represents thousands of doses that would have hit the streets if it weren’t for the diligent work of GCSO deputies and GPD officers,” officials said in a news release.

Derell Sherald, 37, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

A follow-up investigation determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Rock Hill, S.C., authorities said.

The Georgetown Police Department (CPD) assisted with the investigation.