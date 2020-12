GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Wednesday responded to a fatal ATV-vs-car collision in Georgetown.

According to SCHP, the driver of an ATV was traveling south on Big Dam Swamp Road around 11:30 a.m. when s/he was struck from behind by the driver of a 1998 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford was the sole occupant, was wearing a seatbelt, and was not injured.

The driver of the ATV died.

The identity of the ATV driver has not yet been released.