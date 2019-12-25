One dead after truck becomes submerged in pond near 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet

Truck pulled out of water around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – One person died after a truck ended up in a pond in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Eve, according to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.

The submerged truck went into water in the area of Bellamy Avenue, near 4390 Highway 17 Bypass, according to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) spokesperson Tony Casey. That’s near the Jersey Mike’s. Casey said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the truck, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup, was traveling west on Bellamy Avenue when it veered off the left side of the road and into a pond. The driver, who was the only occupant, died.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire handled the call, with HCFR assisting, according to Casey. Our crew on scene also saw Highway Patrol and Georgetown County deputies responding with a boat. Yellow tape was up for hours.

A dive team from HCFR entered the water around 7:05 p.m. Crews began to pull the truck out of the water just before 8 p.m.

At 8:45 p.m., Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson confirmed one person died in the incident. He says the person was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital initially, and then pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

