GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County Saturday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling east on Kent Road when the crash happened around 9:45 a.m.

According to Master Trooper Bolt, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and then a tree where it overturned and caught fire.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the decreased will be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office. SC Highway Patrol is investigating.