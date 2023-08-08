GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person was injured after an explosion at a Georgetown County marina, according to authorities.

Crews with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire responded to a possible explosion at Marlin Quay Marina on Waccamaw Drive on Tuesday morning.

Officials said crews found one person suffering from burn injuries when they arrived. The person’s condition was not released.

The victim was reportedly working on his boat at the marina when a gas explosion occurred, fire officials said.

