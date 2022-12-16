GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a Friday morning house fire in Georgetown County, officials said.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Walker Road around 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson said the house was 75 percent involved when crews arrived.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Patricia Brady. Brady was the only person at the home.

Details are limited at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.