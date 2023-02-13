GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County on Monday night.

The crash happened on Highway 51 near Pawnee Drive, approximately 10 miles north of Andrews, at 8:14 p.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Ridgeway said a Toyota pickup truck was driving north on SC-51 when it ran off the road, struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.