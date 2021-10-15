One last warm day tomorrow

We will see a big weather change this weekend with much cooler weather arriving. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with patchy fog. The warm weather will continue tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will clear quickly tomorrow evening, then temperatures will drop overnight. Lows will dip into the 50s tomorrow night, and highs will only warm into the 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will build in for much of next week, bringing plenty of sunshine. It will stay cool to start next week, but temperatures will moderate by the second hale of the week with highs back near 80.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild with patchy fog. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 70-75.