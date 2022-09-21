One more hot day before a big cool down on Friday. High pressure will hold on tonight into tomorrow with clear skies and above normal temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the 60s to near 70, and highs tomorrow will warm into the low to mid 90s, which will be close to record highs. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. We will see a few clouds move in late in the day, and a few isolated showers, but the main impact will be much cooler weather. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s, even with plenty of sunshine. Lows temperatures Friday night will drop into the 50s. It will stay cool on Saturday, then warm a bit for Sunday. The next cold front will bring a few showers Sunday night, and will knock temperatures down again for Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and hot. Showers possible late in the day. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.