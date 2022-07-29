GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has suspended open play hours at multiple recreation centers as police investigate a shooting that left one person injured.

Open play basketball at the Howard Center (Tuesday and Thursday evenings) and the Beck Recreation Center (Sunday afternoons) is suspended until further notice.

The decision was made after a Thursday night shooting in the parking lot of the Howard Center. Staff there said that they no longer feel safe working open play hours, and Georgetown County agreed that “the safety of [the] staff and those who use [the] facilities has to come first.”

The Georgetown Police Department is investigating the shooting. Georgetown County plans to re-evaluate the suspension as more information about the shooting becomes available.