GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities recovered marijuana, cocaine, and Oxycodone during a warrants arrest Monday in Georgetown.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Kanaiji Aiken was arrested Monday for multiple outstanding warrants on Martin Street by GPD and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office narcotic personnel.

During the arrest, officials found nine grams of cocaine, 278 grams of marijuana, and four units of Oxycodone in Aikens’s possession.

Aiken was arrested on the charges of