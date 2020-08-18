Pawleys Island area man arrested after child porn investigation

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island area man was arrested following an investigation of child pornography, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

According to Weaver, Warren Spencer Perry, 64, was taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Heritage Plantation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Internet Crimes Against Children task force agents.

Investigators collected several computers, digital media storage devices and other electronics, Weaver said.

Perry was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing.