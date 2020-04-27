Pawleys Island beach access to remain closed through May 1

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – You will have to wait a little bit longer to hit the beach on Pawleys Island.

Town Council on Monday voted in favor of keeping public beach access closed until May 1st.

An extension beyond that would be made if Georgetown County decides to keep access closed. County Council is expected to take up the vote Tuesday evening.

Pawleys Island Town Council also voted to extend restrictions on short term rentals until May 14th.

