Pawleys Island cancels its annual Fourth of July Parade due to COVID-19 spike

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island has canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the current spike in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions throughout Horry and Georgetown counties over the weekend dictated their reason for cancelling the event.

“The health and safety of our community and our visitors is the Town’s highest priority.”

Pawleys Island intended to move forward with the annual tradition but decided to cancel after seeing the recent spike in virus cases and reviewing current data.

“If you still want to commemorate the 4th of July Holiday in Pawleys style, we have commemorative 4th of July t-shirts for sale in the Old Town Hall,” leaders said in a post on Facebook.

They hope the parade will take place next year.