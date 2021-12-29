Pawleys Island hibachi restaurant closing due to staffing shortage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island hibachi restaurant is closing its doors due to staffing issues, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Jimmyz Hibachi of Pawleys Island, located on Ocean Highway, will close its doors Thursday, according to the post. The post cites the ongoing staffing shortage as the reason for the closure.

“We love all of our customers and appreciate the continued support throughout the most uncertain times,” the post reads. “To say we appreciate our little staff that has become family over the years is a vast understatement.”

The restaurant wished their staff luck and thanked the community.