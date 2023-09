PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pawleys Island community is mourning the loss of longtime surf instructor, Bob Weaver.

According to the Pawleys Island Police Department (PIPD), Bob Weaver was a local waterman and well-known surf instructor in the area.

His father was a long-time deputy sheriff who patrolled Pawleys Island before PIPD was established.

Weaver passed away overnight

“Our thoughts & condolences to family & friends,” PIPD said.