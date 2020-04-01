Pawleys Island liquor store teams up with food trucks to feed the community for free

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry business is teaming up with food trucks to feed the community for free.

Owen’s Liquor Store and several food trucks are providing to-go lunches on Pawley’s Island and plan to continue this operation through out April and May,

With so many people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, the owner of Owen’s Liquor Store said he simply wanted to help those who need it the most.

“This area is very close, so that’s what started us to start this endeavor,” said Ray Strickland. “We are paying for all the food the food trucks have on the truck for the community. Mainly it started with children and families in need, but we figured we would just do it for everyone.”

Owen’s Liquor Store is also collecting items for those in need. They are looking for hand sanitizer, paper products, non-perishable foods and snacks.