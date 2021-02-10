Pawleys Island man arrested on drug and weapon charges

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County arrested a man on drug and weapons charges this week.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Mathew Jenkins was arrested by deputies with the agency’s narcotics and vice unit on Monday as part of an on-going investigation.

Jenkins is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within half a mile of a park, and two counts of possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Upon his arrest, Sheriff Weaver stated: “These people who carry weapons and deal drugs are a danger to our community, and I need all of Georgetown County’s help to find them and help us get them off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”