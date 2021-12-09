Pawleys Island man arrested on kidnapping, various other charges

A Pawleys Island man, Darnell Michael Simmons Jr., was arrested on Kidnapping and various other charges December 7th. (Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Pawleys Island man has been arrested on a slew of charges including kidnapping, burglary, and assault and battery.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they apprehended 29-year-old Darnell Michael Simmons Jr., on outstanding warrants Tuesday.

Sheriff Carter Weaver shared a long list of charges against Simmons, which include kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary 1st degree, assault and battery 1st degree, domestic violence 2nd degree, failure to stop for blue lights, hindering and obstructing, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Warrants show a number of crimes that spanned several years. Among them, it shows Simmons pointed an AR-15 at a victim while on Julian Rutledge Road.

He was also involved in multiple altercations with a female victim, who was a member of his own household, over several years. On one occasion, warrants show he slapped the victim in her face with his hand and in the eye with a belt, causing her eye to swell. It happened with children – ages 4, 6, and 8 – present at the time of the assault.

He is also accused of presenting and firing a gun and forcing the victim into a vehicle against her will.

Other incidents included pushing a victim into walls and chairs and then throwing her down onto the floor, restricting her movement, while another said he kicked in the front door of another female victim’s residence on Sherman Drive and stole a small Pitbull puppy.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Simmons is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.