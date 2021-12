PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 49-year-old Pawleys Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

The driver of that motorcycle, Bobby Grant, was traveling on Ferguson Drive when he lost control of the bike and crashed, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Grant was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital where he later died.

No other details were provided.