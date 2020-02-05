Pawleys Island man identified as person of interest in Georgetown shooting this evening

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department has identified a person of interest in a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Georgetown.

That person was identified as Javon Jacob Hair, who is 27.

He was last seen fleeing the area of Merriman Road and Highmarket Street in a grey Audi, according to police.

The victim in the shooting was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment. That person’s injuries are not known at this time.

Investigators are processing the scene.

If anyone has any information about his location they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911.