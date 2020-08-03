Pawleys Island prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Isaias is expected impact the Georgetown County area Monday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The county is currently under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning.

One of the biggest concerns for Pawleys Island is that storm surge, which could be somewhere between 3-5 feet on top of approximately 4-6 inches of heavy rain.

The question is – will the dunes along the beaches hold back the waves and any potential damage?

Back in September of 2019, Hurricane Dorian pretty much flattened all the dunes and deposited about 2-3 feet of sand right in the middle of the street.

Now, they hope sand from a recent re-nourishment project will hold back a lot of the water.

“So, the water has already come up – last night during high tide. Our hope is that beach renourishment will remain, that sand won’t be taken away, that’s the biggest concern,” said Dave Clayton, who lives on Pawley’s Island. “It probably is going to help us it should that’s why it’s there.”

Meanwhile, there weren’t too many people out at HarborWalk in Georgetown during the afternoon. There were even fewer boats than you would normally see at the at the nearby landing.

Most of the boats have moved in anticipation for the storm.

“We are doing emergency operations procedures a little differently now because of COVID-19. We have a pretty limited staff in the emergency operation center right now; a few key people, everybody else is working offsite,” said Jackie Broach, Georgetown County’s public information officer.

