GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian died Sunday one week after being hit by a car in Georgetown.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the collision happened June 4 on Highway 17 near Litchfield Drive.

SCHP said that a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road around 9:15 p.m. when s/he was struck by the driver of a 2013 Chevy Malibu.

The driver was uninjured.

SCHP did not release the identity of either party, nor disclose whether charges have been filed.