Photos: Carter Weaver sworn in as Georgetown County Sheriff

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Carter Weaver has officially been sworn in as the Georgetown County Sheriff.
Weaver took the oath at First Baptist Church of Georgetown with his father, Vince Weaver, his son, Carter Jr., his daughter, Hunter, his brother, Curtis, his sister Nancy, and her husband, Jud.
Some of the key areas Weaver hopes to improve during his term are:
- Child Safety
- Opioids
- Mental health services
Weaver addressed some important groups as well, saying:
To Georgetown County citizens, Sheriff Weaver, said “I will serve you in a professional manner and strive to represent the community in which we serve through diversity and empathy.” To county government and Council, “I will work with you as we go about the People’s business, and may we never lose sight of the responsibility entrusted to us.” To surrounding police agencies: “I will always provide assistance to all with everything that I have.” To sheriff’s office personnel: “I will strive to lead by example, from the front, and never forget that it is you who lifts me up. I will always focus on your quality of life, whether it be merit raises to ensure a competitive wage or a new correctional facility to ensure a safe work environment. Your needs will never go unspoken or unheard.”