Photos: Carter Weaver sworn in as Georgetown County Sheriff

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Carter Weaver has officially been sworn in as the Georgetown County Sheriff.





Weaver took the oath at First Baptist Church of Georgetown with his father, Vince Weaver, his son, Carter Jr., his daughter, Hunter, his brother, Curtis, his sister Nancy, and her husband, Jud.

Some of the key areas Weaver hopes to improve during his term are:

Child Safety

Opioids

Mental health services

Weaver addressed some important groups as well, saying: