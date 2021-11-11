Photos: Decorated WWII Vet honored at Tidelands Health

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A two-time Purple Heart recipient spent the days leading up to Veterans Day at Tidelands Hospital as he underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

Clarence ‘Chuck’ Tompkins kept staff entertained with his stories about storming the beaches in Normandy on D-Day and being shot four times by a machine gun during the Battle of the Bulge.

Tompkins was part of Darby’s Rangers, some of the first Army Rangers to fight on behalf of the United States. He received two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, and two Bronze Stars, as well as international accolades such as the Medal of the Jubilee of Liberty from France.

To show their appreciation, Tidelands staff held a special ceremony for Tompkins. Ret. Col. Dr. Henry Lau (USAF) “swapped his white coat for his military full dress uniform to present Tompkins with an encased American flag” on behalf of the Tidelands team.

Tideland’s Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Gerald Harmon, is also a decorated veteran. He wrote Tompkins a note and gave him a challenge coin.