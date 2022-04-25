GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday released photos of the 10 criminals most wanted by the agency.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102. GCSO advised against approaching any of the wanted individuals.
GCSO identified the 10 most-wanted criminals as:
- Dion Ladrell Deas – Narcotic drugs (Sched. I and II), third offense
- Samuel Christopher Deas – Failure to pay child support, three counts
- Melissa Anne Geathers – Failure to appear for unlawful neglect of a child
- Willie L. Bethea – Kidnapping, assault, and battery, first degree
- Clifford Matthews – Failure to appear for DV, second degree
- Jaquil Tyrese Mention – Assault and battery, third degree; simple possession of marijuana; grand larceny; breaking and entering an automobile, two counts
- Manuel M Marquez – Failure to appear for sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree
- Jontay Richard – Failure to appear for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- John Wasse – Receiving stolen goods $10,000 or more
- Damean Watkins – Violation of a restraining order