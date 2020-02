MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews worked to rescue a small deer from a storm drain in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said the small deer found its way into the storm drain, so they joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to help the deer escape without injury.

“You can train, train, train, or have 40+ years’ experience and still see something new every day in this career,” the department said on Facebook.