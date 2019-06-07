Pick-up truck collides with logger truck in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown say a logger truck collided with a pick-up truck Thursday afternoon on the S. Fraser Street bridge.

According to Captain Brown with Georgetown Police Department, the driver of the pickup truck left his lane and went into the lane of the log truck. The two trucks collided head-on on the bridge.

One of the northbound lanes was closed for a period as crews worked to clear the scene.

Capt. Brown said the driver of the log truck was walking and talking at the scene but was taken to Georgetown Memorial for evaluation.

The driver of the pickup was taken via ambulance to MUSC and could not speak at the scene.

Because of poor weather, a helicopter could not respond to the crash.

Police are still investigating.