Plenty of sunshine through Wednesday

Overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, we’re seeing an enhanced risk for some severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms with even better chances for stronger storms in areas to our south and southwest. This means that we're seeing the potential for severe and potentially dangerous thunderstorms in our area. Strong damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms.

Severe weather will continue into Monday morning and early afternoon SPC has extended the enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms through to Monday afternoon as storms will continue to linger as they gradually move off to the east.