Police: 4 Georgetown businesses fail tobacco compliance checks

FILE – This Aug. 28, 2017 file photo shows cigarettes displayed on a store shelf in New York. With a new law enacted in December 2019, anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. It also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) recently conducted compliance checks for tobacco and alcohol sales at area businesses with some being found in violation.

According to a press release, four Georgetown businesses were issued citations after being found non-compliant for selling alcohol and/or tobacco to minors.

The following businesses were issued citations:

Money Saver located at 1804 Highmarket Street

Family Dollar located at 1604 Highmarket Street

Tobacco Center located at 1712 S Island Road

Food Lion located 2234 S Fraser Street

“Citations were issued to the clerks that conducted the sale for the tobacco and or alcohol,” said Police Chief William Pierce. “These types of enforcement actions are ongoing and more business will be checked in the upcoming weeks.”

Authorities encourage the public to notify local law enforcement of any businesses suspected of selling alcohol and/or tobacco to minors.