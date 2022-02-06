Police: 4 Georgetown businesses fail tobacco compliance checks

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) recently conducted compliance checks for tobacco and alcohol sales at area businesses with some being found in violation.
According to a press release, four Georgetown businesses were issued citations after being found non-compliant for selling alcohol and/or tobacco to minors.
The following businesses were issued citations:
- Money Saver located at 1804 Highmarket Street
- Family Dollar located at 1604 Highmarket Street
- Tobacco Center located at 1712 S Island Road
- Food Lion located 2234 S Fraser Street
“Citations were issued to the clerks that conducted the sale for the tobacco and or alcohol,” said Police Chief William Pierce. “These types of enforcement actions are ongoing and more business will be checked in the upcoming weeks.”
Authorities encourage the public to notify local law enforcement of any businesses suspected of selling alcohol and/or tobacco to minors.